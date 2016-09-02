The Tasting Room & Wine Cellar at Caribbean Plaza along Seven Mile Beach has started a new wine and food tasting, all for a good cause.

“Corks for a Cause” is held every Monday, with 50 percent of the $25 ticket price going directly to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. Guests can enjoy three glasses of wine and food pairings – including cheeses, breads, olives and bruschetta – in addition to a food tasting lesson, including how to make Italian favorites from scratch. There’s no need to reserve your spot, just drop in anytime from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Money raised will go toward the Crisis Centre’s new drop-in facility, and to the charity’s general operating expenses.

“On an annual basis we have to raise several hundred thousand dollars just to keep our doors open, so without events like this we couldn’t continue to provide the support and shelter to our clients,” the center’s Melissa Johnson said.

Johnson added that the drop-in center – scheduled to open in fall – will allow the Crisis Centre to expand its children’s program, as well as provide a space for group support meetings.

The center will also include a lounge area for teens and young adults called the TAYA Lounge, designed to offer those ages 14-21 a safe space to hang out. It is focused on youngsters who experience school difficulties, problems with interpersonal relationships, or those living in toxic environments.