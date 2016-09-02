Summertime evokes images of fresh berries and tropical fruits, endless sunshine and lazy evening meals finished off with decadent, yet refreshingly light desserts.

The restaurants of Camana Bay are known for their sweets, whether it’s the wide-ranging and ever-changing dessert menu created by Abacus’s head chef Will O’Hara, who originally trained as a pastry chef; the signature desserts of The Brooklyn Pizza and Pasta, such as their New York cheesecake; or the artisanal creations reminiscent of Italian classics from Stefano Franceschi, master gelato maker and owner of Gelato & Co.

In the spirit of summertime fun, the chefs have provided recipes for some of Camana Bay’s most beloved desserts so that all can savor some summer sweets from the comfort of home.

Citrus Pot de Crème

Courtesy of Will O’Hara, Abacus

(serves 6)

2¼ pints cream

10 ounces sugar

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

Zest and juice of 2 limes

Crushed beans of 2 vanilla pods

Passionfruit Pannacotta

Courtesy of Stefano Franceschi, Gelato & Co.To make the passionfruit coulis

(serves 5)

20 ounces passionfruit

10 ounces sugar

Boil fruit in pan with sugar until cooked. Strain to get seeds out.

To make the pannacotta

20 ounces heavy cream

3 ounces sugar

Pulp of one Madagascar vanilla bean pod

3 sheets of gelatin

Bring everything to a boil together and when it is at 90 Celsius, add gelatin. Whisk mixture well, pour into jars and set for at least 2-3 hours.

New York Cheesecake

Courtesy of The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta

(serves 8)

7¼ ounces Graham Cracker crumbs

9¼ ounces sugar

4¼ ounces butter

23 ounces cream cheese

¼ ounce vanilla extract

3 eggs

4 fluid ounces heavy cream

4 ounces sour cream

In a large bowl, mix butter and graham crumbs. Stir in the melted butter and press the mixture into a loose-bottomed tin. Layer into a two-inch pan and bake in a preheated oven for 10 minutes to ensure a crisp base when your cheesecake is finished. Beat the soft cheese until creamy, then add the sugar, followed by the heavy cream. Mix in vanilla extract, then gradually beat in the eggs. Add the sour cream and whisk on the lowest setting of your electric beater (or by hand). Pour the filling onto the base, then cook in a preheated oven for 40-45 minutes. If it’s cooked, the cheesecake should have a slight wobble in the centre. Turn off the oven, leaving the cheesecake inside to cool.

