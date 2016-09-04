Police: Tourist attack was ‘indecent assault’

A female tourist was indecently assaulted during a mugging that occurred along South Church Street in George Town last month.

According to initial reports from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the woman was walking along the street near Sunset House on Aug. 26 when she was approached by a man riding a bicycle who stole her handbag.

However, the RCIPS did not state at the time that the tourist had been indecently assaulted during the incident as well.

“Apparently, this was a groping incident,” RCIPS Chief Inspector Harlan Powery confirmed this weekend.

The suspect in the attack, who had not been arrested as of press time Sunday, was described as a teenager, about five feet tall with short hair and a dark complexion. The suspect had a scar or cut over his right ear.

Anyone who saw someone fitting this description at around 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 – around the time the attack occurred – is asked to contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222.