Police employee misses court date

Two civilian employees of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service were due in Summary Court on Tuesday on charges that included breach of trust, but only one appeared.

Sara Connor, 37, attended and had charges against her sent to the Grand Court, where she is to appear on Friday, Sept. 16. Magistrate Valdis Foldats extended her bail until then.

The second defendant, Siscely Solomon, was not present. The magistrate ordered a warrant for her arrest, with no bail. This occurred at 12:37 p.m., after a police officer spoke quietly with Senior Crown Counsel Tricia Hutchinson. Ms. Hutchinson then advised the court that Solomon had “left for Canada two days ago.”

The women are also charged with obtaining by deception and false accounting.

Information on the charge sheets indicated that Solomon, 42, was of a Bodden Town address. Connor has an address in West Bay. Tuesday, Sept. 6, was the first day they were to appear in court.

They were formally charged in early August, at which time police confirmed that both defendants remained on required leave (paid suspension) pending the outcome of their cases. The women had worked in the RCIPS finance department.

