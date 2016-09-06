Donation helps kids ‘find magic in reading’

1 of 3

The first delivery of Roald Dahl books arrived at George Town Primary School on Tuesday morning, courtesy of Camana Bay and Books & Books. In all, 120 Dahl books are being donated to all 15 public primary and secondary schools in Cayman.

Jackie Doak, president of Dart Realty (Cayman) Ltd., addressed a group of excited Year 4, 5, and 6 students in the school’s library.

“It’s important to find time to play, but remember to find the magic in reading,” she said.

Tara Rivers, minister of Education, Employment and Gender Affairs, read a passage from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” to the students.

Camana Bay is celebrating Literacy Month throughout September in partnership with Books & Books and local nonprofit LIFE (Literacy Is For Everyone) with a range of activities, many celebrating children’s author Dahl, who would have been 100 this month.