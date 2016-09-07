Police employee misses her court date

Two civilian employees of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service were due in Summary Court on Tuesday on charges that included breach of trust, but only one appeared.

Sara Connor, 37, attended and had charges against her sent to the Grand Court, where she is to appear on Sept. 16. Magistrate Valdis Foldats extended her bail until then.

The second defendant, Siscely Solomon, was not present. The magistrate ordered a warrant for her arrest, with no bail. This occurred at 12:37 p.m., after a police officer spoke quietly with Senior Crown counsel Tricia Hutchinson. Ms. Hutchinson then advised the court that Solomon “left for Canada two days ago.”

Information on the charge sheets indicated that Solomon, 42, was of a Bodden Town address. Connor has an address in West Bay. Sept. 6, was the first day they were to appear in court.

They were formally charged in early August, at which time police confirmed that both defendants remained on required leave (paid suspension) pending the outcome of their cases. The women had worked in the RCIPS finance department.

Breach of trust is a category A offense, meaning that it can be tried only in the Grand Court.

In Connor’s case, the charge was transmitted to the higher court, with further charges of obtaining by deception and false accounting also being sent because they were related. Connor was represented by attorney Margeta Facey-Clarke.

In Solomon’s case, nothing was done with her charges.

The deception charge alleges that the women dishonestly obtained goods from Kirk Supermarket by falsely representing that they were properly authorized to obtain goods using charge cards issued for a specified credit account provided by Kirk to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The period covered by this charge is from Oct. 22, 2013 to July 18, 2015.

A charge of false accounting alleges that between Oct. 22, 2013 and March 31, 2016, the women dishonestly concealed from the financial controller for the RCIPS, records made for an accounting purpose – namely, purchase invoices for goods they had obtained for their own private use, with the police credit account, with a view to gain for themselves.

The breach of trust charge covers the period between Aug. 19, 2013 and March 31, 2016. Details are that Connor and Solomon, being public officers, committed breaches of trust in connection with the duties of their office in that they used the credit account provided to the RCIPS by Kirk Supermarket Ltd. to obtain goods from the supermarket for their own private use. Further, the charge alleges that they failed to repay in full the balance of that credit facility and continued to use it after April 30, 2015 to obtain goods from the supermarket for their own private use in circumstances where there was no prospect that the balance would be repaid in a timely manner or at all.

No monetary figures were stated in any of the charges. Ms. Hutchinson indicated that the amount of money involved appeared to be between $5,000 and $7,000.

Compass reporter Brent Fuller contributed to this story.