Woman restrained by police at John Gray High School

A woman acting erratically and apparently suffering from mental health issues had to be restrained by police at the John Gray High School campus on Wednesday.

The woman, in her ‘20s, gained access to the school campus, apparently in an effort to see her mother, who is a staff member at the school.

She was chaperoned by security guards once her presence was noticed, but at some stage appeared to experience some sort of mental episode and began acting strangely and became confrontational with her mother and others who tried to intervene.

Police were called and the woman had to be restrained before she was removed from the premises.

Principal Jon Clark said no one was hurt and there was no damage to property. He said school staff acted quickly and responsibly to contain the incident.

“I am happy with how the staff handled it and managed to keep most of it out of the eyes of the students. It was a difficult situation and they dealt with it in the best interests of the students and of the woman herself, who I understand has some health issues.”

Mr. Clark and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said rumors that a Taser had been used in the incident were not true.