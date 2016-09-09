Abacus has recently launched its purse-friendly Saturday night dinner, which puts the spotlight firmly on Cayman’s local produce.

Guests can make their own salad from locally grown produce and watch the chef in action at the grill station, all while enjoying live music by Ed Solomon.

Offered every Saturday from 6-10 p.m. the dinner allows guests to sample the very best of Cayman’s local produce, whether farm-to-table or ocean-to-plate.

Chef-driven night

With a passion for the locavore movement, and working closely with farmers such as Clarence McLaughlin, Joel Walton and Patrick Panton, Abacus’s head chef Will O’Hara decided to start the night to highlight Cayman’s diverse flavors.

“I have always worked closely with our local farmers and fishermen and am passionate about helping the farm-to-table movement thrive in Cayman,” O’Hara said. “The idea for a buffet offered something a little different for a Saturday night dining experience, and with a few of the stations set up outside on The Paseo, it creates a real buzz in the restaurant and is easily noticeable by those in Camana Bay for the evening. For this reason and the fact that it’s fantastic value for money, it doesn’t surprise me that it’s doing so well.”

The menu changes weekly, depending on what produce is available at Camana Bay’s Farmers & Artisans Market.

Buffet

“The nature of the event is that it is a buffet allowing diners to vary what they choose and how it is prepared each time, and this variety ensures it’s not only a genuinely local farm-to-table meal but also exciting and varied each time people come,” the chef explained.

The menu always includes fresh fish, such as snapper, mahi mahi, tuna or wahoo, alongside produce such as peppers, eggplants, long beans, pumpkin, cucumbers, papayas, okra, mixed greens, kale and spinach.

The chef added: “Camana Bay is a great place to be on the weekends and the setting at Abacus has always been popular for everyone from families going to the movies, couples out for a romantic dinner, visitors in Camana Bay for the first time or friends getting together. This buffet offers something a little different at great value for money, and with ever-changing options based on what’s in season, you can be guaranteed a delicious meal that supports local food producers.”