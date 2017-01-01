NEW: Police looking for armed robbers

Police are on the lookout for two people who attempted to rob a money transfer vehicle Saturday night outside Cayman National Bank on Elgin Avenue.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. armed officers responded to the bank following the failed robbery attempt, according to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

“During a cash deposit stop at the location, two persons armed with what appeared to be handguns approached the vehicle. After their attempt was unsuccessful, the two made off on foot towards the rear of the CNB parking lot towards the Smith Road direction. Both were said to be wearing red jackets and their faces covered. Searches of the area was carried out, however they were not located.

“No cash was stolen, no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident,” according to police.

The matter is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police are urging anyone who may have been near Cayman National before or after 7:30 p.m. to contact the George Town Criminal Investigation Department at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to Cayman police via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.