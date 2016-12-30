NEW: 85 Cubans held in Cayman

Eighty-five Cubans are currently being held in detention in the Cayman Islands, including 34 who landed in Cayman Brac over the Christmas holiday weekend.

The 29 men and five women were transported from the Brac to Grand Cayman on Thursday.

They had arrived in the Brac in two boatloads, according to the Immigration Department. The 22 passengers in the first boat, which arrived on Christmas Eve, did not immediately disembark, saying they planned to wait out bad weather, but they changed their minds within a few days, officials said. The 12 passengers in the second boat immediately decided to come ashore when they reached Cayman Brac on Christmas Day.

Nineteen other Cuban migrants were repatriated on Thursday, the Immigration Department said in a statement.