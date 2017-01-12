Progress in extradition case of man accused of terrorism

An application for the extradition of a man accused of terrorism in 1988 has not yet been received by Cayman authorities, Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards said in Summary Court on Thursday.

However, she advised, some progress was being made, in that correspondence has been received from authorities in Turkey. She expected that the extradition request “should reach us shortly.”

Celal Kildag, 58, has been held in custody in Cayman since he arrived here aboard a cruise ship on Dec. 8. As previously reported, he was detained for possible extradition to Turkey on the basis of a “red notice” from Interpol – essentially an international arrest warrant.

Ms. Richards told Magistrate Grace Donalds that there is a 45-day window to receive an extradition warrant, review it and have it certified by the governor. The time limit is from the date of arrest and so will end on Saturday, Jan. 21. She therefore asked for the matter to come before the court again on Friday, Jan. 20.

Attorney Laurence Aiolfi appeared for the defendant and agreed to the adjournment.

At earlier appearances, he told the court that Kildag emigrated from Turkey to Germany in 1980.

He is now a German citizen and had never returned to Turkey.

Kildag has been accused of carrying out terrorist acts with others that led to the killing of two people and the burning of two schools in 1988.

He has had the assistance of an interpreter for his court appearances.