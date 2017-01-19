Philanthropist donates bus to Cayman Academy

Local entrepreneur and philanthropist Kenneth Hall Jr. and his wife Waynette have donated a 26-seat school bus to Cayman Academy.

The Halls have licensed and insured the vehicle for three years.

The custom-made 2017 Ford bus, equipped with seat belts and driver-controlled window security, will transport students to and from Cayman Academy.

When the bus was handed over on Monday, Mrs. Hall said the donation was prompted by transportation challenges her niece, Paula Ann Thompson, a student at the school, was experiencing. When the Halls checked at the school, they discovered that the school did not have a bus of its own.

“All we ask of you is that you all take care of the bus so you can be proud of it whenever you travel in it,” Mrs. Hall told students at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, officiated by deputy head boy Le-El Blake and head girl Kristen Reid.

The Halls are directors and owners of Cleaning Connection Ltd., a janitorial service company. They are both members of the Adventist faith.

“We are Seventh-day Adventists first and foremost,” Mrs. Hall said, explaining their commitment to service. She said the couple had sought ways of expressing their duty to serve the community, and as an example of his commitment to service, Mr. Hall will be one of the bus drivers.

Pastor Ivor Harry, education secretary for the Seventh-day Adventist Conference, was the facilitator between the Halls and the school.

“It is not often that we find persons with the spirit and willingness to discover and minister to the needs that exist around them. Cayman Academy is indeed grateful for this outpouring of consideration and kindness,” said Pastor Harry.

Pastor Shian O’Connor, president of the Cayman Islands Conference of Adventists, said the increase in the school’s population and the growing complexity of curricular and extracurricular activities have made the acquisition of the bus a well-timed event.

Principal O’Neil Duncan added, “This gift to the school is an answer to prayers.”