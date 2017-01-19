Prospect bypass, Poindexter Roundabout closed Thursday night

East access to the Prospect bypass (off the Dr. Tomlinson/Poindexter Roundabout, leading to the East-West Arterial / Rex Crighton Blvd) will be closed Thursday evening from 8 p.m. It will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

The Poindexter Roundabout will also close to Prospect and Patrick Island residents.

Drivers should instead use Poindexter road onto Siberia Avenue, then exit onto Mahogany or Mangrove Avenue to gain access to Shamrock Road.

The closure is to allow an anti-skid application to be made to the road surface by the National Roads Authority.