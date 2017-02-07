Over 150 kids and supporters came out to Camana Bay this past weekend, as they participated in the 7th Annual Camana Bay Street Hockey Tournament.

The tournament was started to help grow the sport of hockey in Cayman but it has also become a fun way for the kids to raise money for various Cayman charities, with the motto “Kids helping kids.”

This year, the tournament raised nearly $4,000 for the Special Needs Foundation of Cayman, a nonprofit organization of parents, educators and professionals committed to supporting children with a range of special needs across the Cayman Islands.

Most of the kids in the tournament are already involved in the roller hockey league at Kings Sports Centre, but in order to be eligible to participate in the tournament, each registered team must have at least one non-hockey player.

Tournament co-organizers Dennis Passchier, Kings Sports Director and head of the Kings Hockey Program, and Kirstyn Isbister, board member of the Cayman Islands Youth Roller Hockey Federation, were very proud of the kids and mom’s for coming out to play and support such a great cause.

Street hockey tournament at Camana Bay 1 of 5