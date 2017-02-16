Governor Kilpatrick discharged from hospital following treatment

Governor Helen Kilpatrick was discharged from the Cayman Islands Hospital Thursday afternoon after undergoing treatment for a collapsed lung and four broken ribs after she fell over the weekend.

Governor Kilpatrick fell on a wet floor at her Government House residence on West Bay on Saturday.

In a press release issued by the Governor’s Office on Thursday, the governor expressed gratitude for the quick response from paramedics who assisted her at her home and for her treatment by staff in the hospital’s critical care unit.

Additional medical checks will be needed before the governor returns to work, according to the release. In the meantime, Franz Manderson will continue to serve as acting governor.