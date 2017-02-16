North Side school to hold bingo night fundraiser

The Edna M. Moyle Primary School Parent Teacher Association is hosting its second Family Fun Bingo Night from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the school hall.

Organizers said the fundraiser is for various school needs and netball uniforms.

The bingo night is open to the public, and PTA president Carol Saunds encourages the whole community to join in. “Bring the whole family, friends, coworkers, everyone,” she said.

“We had [our first bingo night] in May of last year and it was a success,” Ms. Saunds added. “Lots of members of the community came out and enjoyed the night and we made a good profit at the family fun event.

“People won prizes such as gift certificates, gym memberships, car wash and really enjoyed themselves.”

There will be a $2 fee for each bingo card for players.

Cuba trip

In addition to the bingo games, the school’s Year 6 students will sell refreshments throughout the evening to help raise money for their upcoming school trip to Cuba.

The trip to Havana in June will include visits to the Museum of Revolution, the Square of Revolution, the House of Jose Martí, the Bodeguita del Medio, National Museum of Fine Arts, Granma Yacht Museum, Cathedral Plaza and the old town square, handicraft markets and amusement parks.

They also plan to visit the Fort of San Carlos de la Cabaña. The children will also take a day visit to the town of Viñales in the province of Pinar del Río.

“It will be a fun-filled educational trip for the kids,” said Felisiana Ebanks, parent fundraising coordinator for the trip.

For more information, email [email protected]