Sir John A. Cumber students help out hospice

Students from Sir John. A. Cumber Primary School supported Cayman HospiceCare’s annual Flag Day awareness and fundraising drive by organizing a dress-up day.

Cayman HospiceCare is committed to providing extraordinary care to anyone living with end-stage terminal disease in the Cayman Islands, and the organization’s goal was to raise $60,000 over the Flag Day drive on Feb. 24 and 25.

On Feb. 17, all students at the school who wore any shade of green donated $2 toward the charity’s campaign. The students raised $660 through their dress-up day initiative.

Cayman HospiceCare volunteer Felicia McLean and the hospice’s Director of Operations and Development Danielle Coleman visited the school on Feb. 16 to promote the initiative.

Ms. McLean returned to the school on Feb. 23 to accept the check for the donation.

Student Kamila Ebanks-Matos, who presented the check, said she was happy to participate because she has a family member who is terminally ill.