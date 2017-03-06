1,000 pounds of ganja found on boat

Police recovered more than 1,000 pounds of ganja from a boat found semi-submerged off West Bay last week, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed on Monday.

The RCIPS released photos of the drugs, which were found inside rice bags, on Sunday, Feb. 26. The drugs were discovered after police towed the boat to shore and searched it.

Police said the ganja weighed 1,044 pounds when wet.

The 32-foot vessel was found drifting off North West Point with no one on board.

“The interdiction of drugs continues to be a priority for the RCIPS because of the significant health and public safety risk such large amounts of drugs pose for a small jurisdiction,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne noted in a statement.

“Whether these drugs were intended for these islands or not, the harm they can cause here is real. We are working closely with our colleagues at Customs on this issue,” he said.