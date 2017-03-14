An unsuspecting tourist may have been forgiven for thinking the entire district of Bodden Town was throwing one big party Saturday night.
Cars jammed the sides of the main road from the public library to Cox Lumber as passing motorists honked their horns and shouted encouragement (or detraction) in the direction of two separate, competing events – announcing the political candidacies of May election hopefuls Dwayne Seymour and Robert Bodden.
Mr. Seymour, a former government minister, and Mr. Bodden, in his first campaign for public office, are among five known candidates competing for an estimated 1,400 votes (before any challenges being heard) in the district of Bodden Town East.
The two men know, along with current Minster Osbourne Bodden and perennial candidates Vincent Frederick and Arnold Berry, they could potentially need only 300-350 votes from constituents to win election to the Legislative Assembly.
“All of the candidates that are running … every one of us grew up within a mile of each other,” Mr. Seymour said.
“The people that I have talked to want change,” Mr. Robert Bodden said. “It’s not as though there’s been a shortage of ministers [representing Bodden Town]. Cayman has grown, but people haven’t necessarily benefited.”
Bodden Town East is not the only local district where a number of candidates, the majority of them independents, are already vying for the next election or considering doing so.
In neighboring Bodden Town West, former government Minister Gilbert McLean and former United Democratic Party Bodden Town Chairman Chris Saunders are running, both as independents. The Progressives and Cayman Democratic Party have not officially named their candidates for this district, but prospective candidates have been discussed by both parties.
In Newlands, independents Alva Suckoo, an incumbent, and Raul Gonzalez have officially joined the race, while local businessman Mario Rankin, also an independent, is considered a likely candidate. The Progressives were expected to run Minister Wayne Panton in the seat, but have not formally announced the party’s plans.
Independent Kent McTaggart is the only announced candidate in Savannah district, but other potential candidates include former MLA Heather Bodden and Bodden Town’s longtime political patriarch Anthony Eden.
Although the political parties’ full candidate list for Bodden Town may not be complete at the moment, the number of independent candidates currently outnumber the known party candidates by more than two-to-one.
Generally, political parties will not run more than one candidate per district in order to avoid splitting supporters’ ballots. However, in some Bodden Town districts, at least one party, the Cayman Democratic Party (formerly the UDP) has said it will back independents. CDP leader McKeeva Bush has said his group would back Mr. Eden if he seeks re-election, as well as Mr. Suckoo. Mr. Robert Bodden is a CDP party candidate.
Both major political parties’ fortunes in Bodden Town have been hit by absences or defections of candidates over the past 18 months. The Progressives lost founding member Mr. Eden and new member Mr. Suckoo toward the end of 2015 in a well-publicized dispute over same-sex unions. Meanwhile, Mr. Seymour and Mr. Saunders both left the CDP/UDP, while former UDP candidates Mark Scotland and Theresa Pitcairn decided not to contest this election.
“The parties just can’t find quality candidates,” Mr. Saunders said. “They’re trying to find them, but they haven’t been successful.”
Mr. Saunders believes the Progressives are “pulling back” from Bodden Town district to focus their efforts in the historical party stronghold of George Town.
Mr. Seymour agreed that independent candidates now have a golden opportunity in Cayman’s first capital.
“Normally, the parties would have probably declared by now, started having public campaign meetings … none of that has happened,” Mr. Seymour said. “I think if there’s a chance for independents, it’s now.”
Standing firm as a committee member to elect Dwayne John John Seymour. A man with vision, experience and trustworthiness. .A man who who can contact any hour of the day or night for the past 25 years. A man who you can call at midnight while he is sleeping and as soon as he sees your call, you will be hearing back from him. A man who cares for the youth of this Town, and believe me they all look up to him. The elderly find him a comfort to talk to, while friends and families adore his loving and passionate ways.
A man who has worked very hard, with encouragement from a Mother who can be titled #1 Mom in the town. Home grown Bodden Towner, who has displayed respect and caring attitude for all who know him.
The Launch was one of the BIGGEST I have ever seen in this Bodden Town District ever, and counted about five hundred and more people. I was very encouraged by young team members who are very committed to see Dwayne John John Seymour elected to represent Bodden Town East. We had people out to the campaign launch; that never been out to a political meeting in 30 thirty years. People came out of the woodland and all over, the forgotten areas just to listen to their candidate Dwayne John John Seymour speak.
Bodden Town definitely need many changes, and we can only achieve that by voting John Dwayne Seymour. A man with a passion, who loves his people, live in this Town and can call everyone by name. A man who listens, and acts on the concerns of the people. The passion that John Dwayne Seymour has for the people of this Bodden Town district and to see things better is high above all imagination. Looking back at Saturday night March the 11th, I can only say WELL DONE JOHN JOHN DWAYINE SEYMOUR , and to the hundreds of people in attendance to support, Thank you; I can see by your turn out and exciting enthusiasm that you are pleased proud and prepared to have Dwayne John John Seymour our leader, elected representative for East Bodden Town.
Ms. VARGAS , I am happy for you to be part of the change for Bodden Town . After the last 4 years of having representation where some don’t care about the people or the district . I would say you have a winning cause and keep it up . Don’t be scared to tell the truth and facts out there on the campaign trail, and tell John John don’t forget to throw and land them knockout punches .
Ron thanks for your support, that really helps in giving us the courage to continue our fight for our district and to lift our spirits to make things better. We have been left behind for four years. Not a thing has been done to take the residence out of the depressing feeling of no work, loosing their homes, cant pay their bills, and nothing happening in the town. No entertainment, only two gas stations, a cemetery and three churches. But worse of all, we have the old parliamentarians want to continue have power, and we have some new faces who do not live in our district, is neither seen in a shop, church or gas station, preaching that they will change things. How can they when we have not seen none of them for five years. John John Dwayne Seymour lives in this town, shops in this town, go to church in this town, and is seen at all events in this town with a great interest in making things better. He is my candidate for May 24th.