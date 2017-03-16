Man banned from George Town waterfront

A man accused of selling ganja to a cruise ship passenger has been temporarily banned from the waterfront in George Town.

Devon Elmore Scott, 41, appeared in Summary Court on Wednesday before Magistrate Grace Donalds.

He is charged with possession of 5.31 grams of ganja, selling 2.89 grams of the illegal substance and consuming ganja, all on Jan. 18.

He is further charged with failing to provide a urine specimen on the same date.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright said Scott was to have attended the Customs Headquarters on Feb. 20 in relation to the January incident. However, Scott failed to surrender after having been bailed by officers.

On March 14, officers saw Scott in the vicinity of Bay Shore Mall on South Church Street. They requested a search and found a grinder with matter in it that appeared to be ganja. He also allegedly had a small portion of vegetable matter wrapped in clear plastic.

Mr. Wainwright said there was no formal request on the file for Scott to be remanded in custody, but he was concerned about the potential selling of ganja while the defendant would be on bail. He suggested that if the court were minded to grant bail, there could be a condition that Scott stay away from the cruise ship terminal.

The magistrate granted conditional bail. One condition of his bail is that he not come within 100 yards of the cruise ship terminal or the port.

Another condition is that he live and sleep at a specified residence.

Scott is to return to court on April 4.

As previously reported in the Cayman Compass, a cruise ship passenger was fined $300 on Jan. 20 after pleading guilty to buying a small quantity of ganja in the area of the George Town harbor two days earlier.

The fine was imposed after the prosecutor noted that the passenger had additional expenses of staying on island after his ship left and then having to purchase an airline ticket to get back to the United States.