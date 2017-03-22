Hundreds of young adults inspired to spread the message of their church reached out to people in the Bodden Town community with food bags and prayer last Saturday.

The young people had gathered to mark the Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Global Youth Day, held around the world this year on March 18 and hosted locally by the Youth Ministries Department of the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

According to the Seventh-day Adventist Church of the United Kingdom and Ireland website, “The vision of Global Youth Day is to recapture the reality of Adventist youth as a global movement mobilized for service, contributing to the proclamation of the everlasting gospel and ushering in the second coming of Jesus Christ.”

Before heading out to spread the gospel, participants marshalled at Bodden Town’s Harry McCoy Sr. Park to pray, sing and worship before meeting residents to pray, minister and deliver food packages.

Representatives of the Cayman Islands Conference of the church said that on the day, across the globe millions of Adventist young people came together in the hopes to change the world by loving others and helping those in need.

“Going out in the community to spread God’s word is a mission,” said Osmond Lynch, one of the leaders speaking at the morning devotion being held under the trees at Harry McCoy Sr. Park.

1 of 4

“‘Be the sermon’ by giving and bringing life and hope to those who are lost … don’t be discouraged, if someone closes the door – you will be tested and tried, but stay focused and make sure everything you do is pleasing to God,” he encouraged the kids.

Youth from the many Adventist churches taking part who were gathered under the trees paid special attention to the message, and sang at the top of their voices so that many in the community of Gun Square and Cumber Avenue could be blessed with the gospel music.

“Many of the youth prayed with people in their homes, and they received a warm welcome from the people,” said church volunteer Angela Piercy.

Bodden Town MLAs Osbourne Bodden, Alva Suckoo and political candidate Dwayne “John John” Seymour gave their support to the young people while expressing how important they were to Cayman’s future and to the community. Mr. Suckoo told the youths to stay positive, and to stay to the faith, saying, “God bless you all.”