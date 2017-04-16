Police arrested a 29-year-old George Town man today in connection with the armed robbery of an armored van in the Foster’s Food Fair grocery store parking lot on April 8.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police think he is one of the two suspects being sought in connection with the robbery.

The man remains in police custody.

Close to a dozen shots were fired in the incident at the store’s Airport location. Two of those bullets hit the arm and the leg of a security guard working for the armored van company.

The RCIPS released descriptions of the two suspects on April 11.

Suspect No. 1 – About 6 feet tall, wearing black or dark colored clothing; Suspect No. 2 – Between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing jeans and a grey/white hoodie shirt.

The Honda CR-V used as the getaway vehicle was found in eastern George Town days later.