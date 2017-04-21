Armed robber holds up an East End gas station

An armed robber held up an East End gas station at gun point Thursday night.
The man burst into the Rubis gas station on Sea View Road with his face covered, just before 10 p.m.
He brandished the firearm and demanded money from the register before disappearing with the cash, according to a police statement.
He is described as being of slim to medium build, between 5’8”-5’9” tall, dressed in black from the waist up with his face and arms covered, and wearing grey or khaki pants.
Anyone with information can contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or call Crime Stoppers a anonymously on 800-8477 (TIPS).
All businesses that stay open late at night need to have a drop box safe so that no more than a few dollars is in the till.
Keys taken off the premises and only on the premises when coming to take the cash to the bank.
Then these stores won’t be worth robbing.
One can buy them on Amazon for under $100 USD and they are probably available on the island.