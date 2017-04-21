Armed robber holds up an East End gas station

An armed robber held up an East End gas station at gun point Thursday night.

The man burst into the Rubis gas station on Sea View Road with his face covered, just before 10 p.m.

He brandished the firearm and demanded money from the register before disappearing with the cash, according to a police statement.

He is described as being of slim to medium build, between 5’8”-5’9” tall, dressed in black from the waist up with his face and arms covered, and wearing grey or khaki pants.

Anyone with information can contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or call Crime Stoppers a anonymously on 800-8477 (TIPS).