Cayman’s equestrians shone last weekend in leg 3 of the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation’s National Jumping Series at the Equestrian Center on the Linford Pierson Highway.

The National Jumping Series consists of four show jumping competitions held during the season, which begins in November and ends in June, culminating with a Champion and Reserve Champion being named in each category at the CIEF’s annual awards dinner in June.

Mary Alberga, who is FEI Level 1 certified, judged the classes, which took place over a challenging course designed by FEI Level 3 course designer Heidi Mello of Bermuda. The course featured several tight turns, requiring agility and precision from the horse and rider, a press release states.

The fastest jump-off time of the day was 30.70 seconds, clocked by Eva Muspratt on her pony Oscar, who won both the 0.6 meter and 0.7 meter classes for ponies. Freya Timms, riding Anything but Ordinary (aka Star), was also a double-winner in the horse classes at 0.6 meters and 0.7 meters. New to the CIEF’s National Jumping Series were Olivia Ziemniak and Eve van den Bol, who said the last time she had shown over fences was 36 years ago, the press release states.

The fourth and final National Jumping Series show of the season will be on June 4 at Cayman Riding School, starting at 8 a.m. Spectators are welcome and admission is free. The results of this final event in the series will determine who is named the Champion and Reserve Champion at each height for the year.

To volunteer at a horse show or for more information about the organization, contact CIEF at [email protected]

