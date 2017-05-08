Foster’s Food Fair-IGA issues Aunt Jemima recall

Foster’s Food Fair-IGA has pulled all Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices from shelves due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported, but Pinnacle Foods initiated the voluntarily recall as a precautionary measure after testing indicated the presence of listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections in children, elderly people or others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, but listeria infection has been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:

AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603

AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703

AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202

AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701

AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102

AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907

AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921