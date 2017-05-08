Foster’s Food Fair-IGA issues Aunt Jemima recall

Foster’s Food Fair-IGA has pulled all Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices from shelves due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
No illnesses have been reported, but Pinnacle Foods initiated the voluntarily recall as a precautionary measure after testing indicated the presence of listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections in children, elderly people or others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, but listeria infection has been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921