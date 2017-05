Sir John A. Cumber Primary School will hold its annual International Evening on Saturday, May 20.

The school is inviting parents to join their children in celebrating the “Passport to the World” event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the school hall.

The students are setting up displays that reflect the region or country of their choice.

Countries or regions that will be featured include the Caribbean, North America, Asia, Africa, South America, Europe and Australasia.