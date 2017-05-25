105 tons of Nathan’s hot dogs recalled

Supermarkets in Cayman have removed some Nathan’s hot dog products from shelves following a recall prompted by metal being found in the eight-item, 14-ounce sealed packs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service said 105 tons of recalled hot dogs “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal,” although “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products.”

Foster’s Food Fair-IGA announced on Tuesday it was removing Nathan’s Famous Skinless Franks from sale.

Both Foster’s and a Nathan’s hotline created in the wake of the May 19 recall say “no reported injuries or illnesses” have resulted from the defective products.

Hot dog manufacturer John Morrell and Company of Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 26 produced 210,606 pounds of hot dogs in 14-ounce sealed film packages of Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks and 16-ounce packages of Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks, shipping them to retail outlets nationwide.

The Nathan’s products have a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017. The Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks have a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

Both products bear establishment code “EST. 296” on the side of the package.

On May 19, after receiving three complaints of “metal flakes” between the transparent packaging film and the hot dogs, John Morrell contacted the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection unit, recalling the products the same day.

The USDA said “consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

No other products were affected by the recall, the hotline said. Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks are unavailable locally.

Foster’s Senior Marketing Manager Julian Foster said all affected products have been pulled from the shelves.

“Customers should check the UPC on Nathan’s branded products in your home to be sure none of the affected product has been purchased,” he said. “We encourage all customers who have purchased this product from any of our Foster’s Food Fair-IGA locations to return the affected product for a full refund. Please discontinue use of any affected product. Those who have questions or concerns may email [email protected] or call 945-3663, Mr. Foster said.

Both Hurley’s and Kirk Supermarket said they carried Nathan’s products, but none came under the recall.

“We don’t have any of the affected products,” said Kirk assistant store manager Tom Sheahan. “We do carry Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks, but we have them with a use-by date of Aug. 28,” not the defective Aug. 19 products.

Hurley’s assistant meat department manager Cory Innes said, “We were not affected, so are not pulling any products off the shelves.”