Man remanded for ganja, illegal landing

Christopher Oliver Baker, 45, appeared in Summary Court on Thursday, charged with illegal landing and ganja-related offenses.

Baker, whose address is in Westmoreland, Jamaica, is accused of landing in the Cayman Islands on or about May 22 without lawful excuse and without being authorized.

He is further charged with being concerned in the importation of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply and possession of ganja in the Marina Drive area of Prospect. No quantities were specified, but police earlier on Thursday released photographs showing a large amount of ganja seized in a police raid on May 22 in the Marina Drive operation.

Defense attorney Crister Brady did not apply for bail at this stage, so Crown counsel Neil Kumar was not called on to provide any background to the charges.

Magistrate Grace Donalds remanded Baker in custody until Tuesday, June 6, at Mr. Brady’s request.