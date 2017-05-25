Ganja found in a man’s house and car resulted in charges of possession with intent to supply against him and two women residing in the same house.

Gregory Bent appeared in Summary Court on Thursday afternoon. Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes told Magistrate Grace Donalds that Bent, 32, admitted to police that all the drugs found belonged to him.

“Mr. Bent has accepted responsibility for what was found. He has absolved his sister and his wife of any responsibility,” Mr. Hughes said.

Bent appeared in the dock alone because Crown counsel Neil Kumar was objecting bail for him but not for the women.

Mr. Kumar said Bent was arrested on Monday, May 22. He explained that there had been a joint operation at Bent’s residence in Savannah between 6:05 and 8:48 a.m.

Bent had already left for work, but his wife Felisha and his sister Marsha were present. They were informed of the purpose of the search and the authority for it.

Officers found ganja in glass bottles in various places, including a tool kit in the dining room and in a kitchen cupboard. They found more ganja in a red transparent bag in the freezer in the kitchen and a white plastic bag in a kitchen drawer. Seven buckets containing glass bottles with ganja and residue were found at the rear of the yard along with one bucket of ganja. Two plastic bags contained ganja and seeds.

A quantity of cash was found under the bed in Marsha Bent’s room.

The two women, both 30, were arrested and officers then went to Gregory Bent’s workplace. They searched his vehicle and approximately one pound of ganja was found in the trunk of the car along with a grinder and other implements.

Mr. Kumar said the total weight of the vegetable matter was unknown at this time, but was estimated to be in excess of 10 pounds.

Mr. Hughes said his client could be granted bail because he had no previous convictions and had been in Cayman 12 years. He was married to a Caymanian. “This is where his life is, his family, his work. There is no suggestion he would not attend court,” the attorney submitted.

The magistrate withheld bail, citing the nature and seriousness of the offense alleged.

She remanded Bent in custody until Tuesday, June 6.

With no objection from the Crown to bail for the women, the magistrate granted their applications. She imposed conditions that included residence at a specified address, surrender of passports and reporting to a designated police station once per week.

These defendants are to return to court on June 6 also.