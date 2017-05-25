An eventful Election Day in Cayman yielded three surprising losses for reigning incumbents and ministers in the former administration.

Osbourne Bodden, Marco Archer and Wayne Panton, all members of the Progressives, were swept out of office in a wave of support for insurgent candidates.

Mr. Bodden, elected twice to represent the people of Bodden Town, finished third in a four-man race in this year’s results for Bodden Town East. Mr. Bodden, the former minister of community affairs, youth and sports, was ousted by Dwayne “John John” Seymour in a result that spurred a raucous celebration.

Mr. Seymour’s supporters beat pot covers, blew whistles and tooted horns once the results were announced, and they were celebrating a victory in a campaign that had turned confrontational in the final days. Mr. Bodden had called Mr. Seymour’s supporters ragamuffins, and they shouted “Ragamuffins now rule,” in the wake of the win.

Mr. Seymour took 427 votes out of 1,125 in the district, and he was followed by Robert Bodden (367) of the Cayman Democratic Party and Osbourne Bodden (290). There were similar scenes in George Town Central, where joyous supporters of independent candidate Kenneth Bryan celebrated his pivotal victory over Marco Archer, the former finance and economic development minister. Mr. Archer, who attended a specially arranged church service at 10:30 p.m. was not present as the outcome, one of only two losses for the Progressives in George Town, was announced.

Mr. Bryan (495 votes) edged out Mr. Archer (460 votes) in a two horse race.

Mr. Bryan said, “I want to first thank my opponent, it was a good race and he is a good man. I just wish the party didn’t push him to come out here. It wasn’t designed this way but it is the end result.”

Mr. Panton, the minister of financial services, commerce and environment, sought office for the first time in 2013 and won a seat in Bodden Town. This time, running in Newlands, Mr. Panton (415 votes) was edged out by former colleague Alva Suckoo (433 votes), who also held an MLA seat in Bodden Town.