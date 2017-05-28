Triple C’s Under-18 co-ed volleyball team won the annual Private School Association volleyball tournament last month at Cayman International School in Camana Bay.

The team was also one of the winners of the PSA league through a three-way tie. This is the second major win for Triple C School Under-18 teams in the PSA league. The volleyball success comes on the heels of the Triple C Under-18 boys soccer team’s success in February, both under coach Luis Morejon.

The PSA Volleyball League is a five-week competition with other private schools on island.

At the end of league play, there is a one-day competition when two pools of five teams are created using the league standings.

The CCC1 team won all of their games during the one-day PSA volleyball tournament, and then proceeded to win both semifinal sets with CIS1, 25-20 and 25-21. They won the championship title with WCA1 in the finals.

Coach Morejon congratulated the team, and said, “With continued practice and dedication, the entire team of 16 players excelled into a group of talented and skilled volleyball players. Practice and passion is the key to their success. I am very happy for them and proud of the team’s momentous accomplishment of a tie for first place in the league and winning the championship trophy. Thanks also to my assistant, coach Wiltshire.”

Coach Morejon is a parent at Triple C School and has been coaching there for nine years. He was instrumental in forming the first official Triple C volleyball team and taking the team to the first PSA volleyball tournament in 2015. Triple C brought home the first PSA volleyball championship trophy that year, and in 2016 won second place, a press release states.

Robert Lankford, Triple C’s secondary vice principal, also congratulated the team.