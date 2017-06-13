The members of the Legislative Assembly who are not part of the governing coalition announced Tuesday that they have formally organized in opposition.

According to a press release, Ezzard Miller, the leader of the opposition, will shadow Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell. Mr. Miller, the elected representative from North Side, has served four terms in the Legislative Assembly.

Alva Suckoo, the elected representative from Newlands, is the deputy leader of the opposition and will shadow Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the Minister of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands.

Arden McLean, the representative for East End, will shadow Joey Hew, the Minister for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, and Mr. Kirkconnell in his capacity as Minister of Tourism and Transport.

Chris Saunders, elected in Bodden Town West, will be responsible for opposing Roy McTaggart, the Minister of Public Finance and Development, and Tara Rivers, the Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs.

Kenneth Bryan, the representative for George Town Central, will shadow Mr. McLaughlin, the Minister for Community Affairs, and Dwayne “John John” Seymour, the Minister of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing.

Anthony Eden, the elected representative for Savannah, will not have a formal role in the shadow government but will offer his advice and experience across all ministries.

Each shadow minister will act as the main spokesman for the opposition’s informed criticism of government policies, the press release states.

As part of their introductory statement, the six-member opposition proposed changing the Legislative Assembly’s current requirement of meeting at least four times per session to meeting once per week with a rolling agenda.