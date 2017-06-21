Conyers Dill & Pearman’s Jordan McErlean, who was called to Bar of the Cayman Islands last month, has been appointed an associate in the law firm’s Litigation and Restructuring department.

Mr. McErlean joined Conyers as a summer intern in 2011 and 2012 and later, due to his strong academic performance, became the recipient of the Conyers’ Legal Education Award. The firm sponsored his Legal Practice Course in the 2014 academic year, the firm said in a press release.

After completing the course, he was offered articles of clerkship and after being admitted on May 19, he assumed his associate role.

Conyers’ partner Fraser Hughes, who was Jordan’s principal for the duration of his articleship, said “in addition to his academic achievements, Jordan has shown a strength of character that we value as a future member of the team and officer of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.”