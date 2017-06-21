The list for Grand Court this week shows that Justice Michael Wood is scheduled to sentence five men on Friday in separate cases of possession of unlicensed firearms.

Andy Errol Barnes, 37, was found guilty by a jury earlier this month of possessing an unlicensed .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition at a George Town residence in March 2016. The jury returned verdicts of not guilty for his co-defendants, Yannick McLaughlin and Amber Patricia Yates.

Jordon Bryson Powell, 24, pleaded guilty to having an unlicensed .45 Taurus semiautomatic pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition on Jan. 21, 2017. He was charged after the truck driven by his father crashed into a utility pole in George Town following a police pursuit.

Torry Javier Powery-Monterrosso, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of a 9mm handgun and six rounds of ammunition on March 25, 2016. He was arrested after police received a report that two men were driving around in a white van with a firearm in the area of School Road and Rock Hole.

John Brandon Smith pleaded guilty on Friday to having a .25 caliber semiautomatic pistol and 12 rounds of .25 cartridges on or about May 2, 2017, at a South Sound address.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden said Smith, 24, was eager to be sentenced so that he could be treated as a serving prisoner instead of a remand prisoner. “The conditions are different,” she told Justice Charles Quin. She said Smith would forgo the usual social inquiry report and she would mitigate for him if arrangements could be made in time; otherwise, the sentencing would have to be put off.

Marvin Xavier Conolly Almandarez is the fifth person scheduled for sentence.