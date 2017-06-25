UK accident victims’ remains repatriated

The bodies of three elderly U.K. tourists who died in a horrific May 2 crash in East End were repatriated late last week, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Ian Mansell, 72, his wife Pamela, 74, and Marlene Wright, 69, died in a head-on collision late that evening as they headed back to Morritt’s Tortuga Resort where they had been staying on a two-week trip.

A 22-year-old Jamaican man was also killed in the wreck, which was one of the deadliest ever to occur in the Cayman Islands.