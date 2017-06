Cayman Premier Alden McLaughlin welcomed Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica Bernardo Guanche Hernandez to the Cayman Islands on Friday, June 23.

Mr. Hernandez was visiting Grand Cayman and had a brief friendly visit with the premier in his office.

Mr. Hernandez began his diplomatic career in 1984 and has enjoyed many overseas postings, including high level appointments in his home country. He assumed the role of Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica on October 3, 2013.