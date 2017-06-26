UK’s ambassador to Peru gets Cayman governor post

The United Kingdom has mined its international diplomatic pool for Cayman’s next governor.

Anwar Choudhury, Her Majesty’s ambassador in Lima since 2013, has been selected as the British Overseas Territory’s governor following the end of current Governor Helen Kilpatrick’s term.

Ms. Kilpatrick’s contract, set to end in September 2017 initially, was extended until March 2018 to accommodate Mr. Choudhury’s appointment.

An announcement from the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office issued Monday stated Mr. Choudhury would take up the post in March.

In the prior decade before serving as the Peruvian ambassador, Mr. Choudhury served as the foreign office director of “diplomatic excellence” from 2012 to 2013 and director of “international institutions” 2008 to 2011.

Prior to that, he was the British High Commissioner in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 2004 to 2008.

He also has an IT background. He served as director of e-government for the U.K. Cabinet Office between 2000-2004.