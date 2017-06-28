Quiz night to help raise money for Syrian refugees

John Gray High School math teacher Edward “Ted” Todd is returning to Turkey this summer to work with Syrian refugees.

To help raise money for refugee charity Small Projects Istanbul, Mr. Todd is hosting a trivia night at Fidel Murphy’s on Thursday, June 29.

Small Projects Istanbul provides language training, community projects and scholarships to assist Syrian refugees displaced by their country’s conflict to remain self-sustainable in the city.

This will be Mr. Todd’s third visit to the refugee camps on the border of Syria and Turkey. He first volunteered with Small Projects Istanbul in 2014. That summer, during the school break, he packed a van with $2,000 worth of educational and medical supplies and drove from the U.K. to Turkey to deliver the items.

This year, he said, he has been amazed by the level of support from the Cayman Islands community.

“I really appreciate the way the Cayman community has reached out – the businesses and the schools and everyone else. I’ve just been humbled by the support.”

Several businesses have donated prize items for the quiz, and schoolchildren and teachers in a number of schools, including John Gray, St. Ignatius, Clifton Hunter and Cayman International School, as well as Rotary International have been fundraising to help the cause. So far, more than $10,000 has been raised.

Mr. Todd will set out for Turkey on July 14 for two-and-a-half weeks.

The money raised will buy educational and medical supplies for Syrian refugee children in the camps. Mr. Todd will also buy supplies in England, en route to Turkey.

The fundraising quiz will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at Fidel Murphy’s on West Bay Road. Each team can have up to six people, and there is an entry fee of $10 per person. To book a table, call the restaurant on 949-5189.