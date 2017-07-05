14-year-old hurt in bicycle crash

A teenage boy was hurt Tuesday after his bicycle collided with a car around 4:30 p.m. on Northward Road in Bodden Town, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

According to police, “It appears that the cyclist, a 14-year-old male, exited Poplar Street in Northward and ran into the side of the Honda being driven on the main road.

The cyclist was knocked from the bicycle and fell to the ground, and the vehicle sustained minor damage to the right side.”

The teen suffered head injuries but was expected to recover, after being transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital.