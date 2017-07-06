Mangoes were the center of attention this month when the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park held its first mango fair.

The event on July 1 was spearheaded by the Tourism Attraction Board to expand on the park’s annual tree sale with a new family oriented event, according to a press release.

“It was a beautiful and serene event that showcased local vendors, delicious mango products and the stunning nature that abounds [in] the Botanic Park,” said Shayma Hamdi, marketing coordinator for the Tourism Attraction Board. “In a way, the event served to remind us that we have a little oasis of serenity here in Cayman that we can go to anytime to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

John Lawrus, the park’s general manager, said in the press release, “We were delighted to host Mango Mania at the Botanic Park for the first time this year. The ability to introduce new varieties of mango – the ‘King of Fruits’ – to the island only benefits future generations of mango lovers, as well as having lots of mango-induced food and drinks made the Botanic Park the place to be ….”

There was a mango tree sale with more than 25 varieties of mango, as well as mango cocktails, candles, tarts, body butter, a variety of individual mangoes, mango curry, barbecued mango chicken, pepper jellies and mango hot sauces, among other items. Face painting and other kids activities were also on offer.

Guests were able to bring their food and drinks into the park at discounted resident rates and relax by the pond or the Colour Garden, or explore the renovated Rankine Heritage House.

“We anticipate that this will become one of the signature events on the Cayman Islands events calendar,” said Patrick Thompson, director of the Tourism Attraction Board. “I was happy to see the community come out to support it. The team at the park has done a tremendous job in organizing this event, and I am confident that it will continue to grow.”