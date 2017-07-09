Two weeks pass, no sign of missing Cayman boaters

Marine Unit water searches for two missing Cayman Islands boaters have ended unless additional information is received, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officials confirmed last week.

Monday marks 16 days since Chadwick Bodden of Bodden Town and Edward Henricks-Hydes of West Bay were seen setting out for 60 Mile Bank on a 30-foot canoe.

They were expected to return on June 28. Police said their absence was reported to authorities on July 2.

The RCIPS said it is concerned for the safety of the two men and asks anyone with information about them or their craft to contact police on 949-4222.