American arrested on Brac after ‘large quantity’ of firearms found

A shipping container with a “large quantity of ammunition” inside, as well as a follow-up recovery of two unlicensed firearms at a Cayman Brac residence led to the arrest of their alleged owner on Friday.

The 52-year-old American man was taken into custody by customs officers on Cayman Brac.

The ammunition was found during a routine inspection of the shipping container among the man’s personal belongings.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers and customs officers then found the two firearms at the suspect’s residence. Neither the ammunition nor the firearms was declared to customs, officers said.

“It is a very serious offense to unlawfully possess or import any firearm or ammunition,” Assistant Customs Collector Tina Campbell said.