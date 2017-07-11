Students at John Gray High School and the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre will have greater access to technology following a donation of 20 LCD monitors and five desktop computers by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands.

The computers will be shared between the two schools and will be available for student use.

The Ministry of Education received the donation from the Port Authority on June 2.

“The personal computers are greatly appreciated as they will allow an upgrade from older computers in various JGHS classrooms. CIFEC will be using the donation of equipment for the literacy programs at Cornerstones and Stepping Stones,” said Steven Durksen, the ministry’s information and communications technology manager.

Chief Officer for Education Christen Suckoo said technological literacy is now a vital life skill for students.

“Technology affects how we run businesses, socialize, connect, play, but most significantly how we learn, and more technology equals more occasions for different learning styles to engage and build a love for learning. Computers also provide a place to practice independent decision-making,” Mr. Suckoo said.