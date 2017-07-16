Delays in garbage collections

Collections of garbage throughout Grand Cayman are experiencing delays due to issues with Department of Environmental Health trucks.

In a statement released Friday, the department apologized to residents of Grand Cayman who have been experiencing delays in their garbage collection services over the past week. The DEH added that it was working to ensure normal service would resume in the “shortest possible time.”

“The delay in collection is caused by unforeseen challenges that the department encountered with the trucks assigned to collect garbage in the respective communities,” the statement read. Collection crews were scheduled to carry out additional work over the weekend to clear some of the backlogs.

Anyone who continues to experience non-collection of their solid waste can call the DEH on 949-6696 or emailing [email protected]