Police warn about counterfeit bills

The Financial Crime Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued a warning Friday about several reports of counterfeit bills being circulated throughout the island.

The FCU has found $5 in counterfeit CI currency and $890 in U.S. dollars, according to police.

The RCIPS provided tips to enable people to tell the difference between counterfeit and legitimate currency.

When dealing with U.S. currency, people are advised to compare suspicious notes to genuine notes and to check for security features, including red/blue security fibers, security threads, color-shifting ink and a portrait watermark.

There are also several tips for dealing with Cayman currency. People should be aware that every CI currency note has a picture of Queen Elizabeth shown from the shoulder up. This image is only on the front of the note. Cayman bills also have a unique serial number printed in black in the top left and bottom right on the front of the note.

Cayman currency notes also have a watermark in the shape of a turtle visible when held up to the light. The watermark is located to the left on the front of the note, and “C” series bills have the word “CIMA” as part of the watermark above the turtle.

Most CI currency has a thin black vertical line visible when the note is held up to the light, and on the front of all notes in the C series, there is a reflective silver thread running in a straight line in and out of the note. The thread is imprinted with the words “Cayman Islands.”

Anyone who finds counterfeit bills is advised to not return the suspicious note to the person who gave it to them and to observe descriptions and other identifiers of that person.

People are advised to contact police immediately at 949-4222, then write their initials on the corner of the note but avoid touching it as much as possible. Place the note in an envelope and hand it over to the police.

Anyone with information about this counterfeit currency is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the Financial Crime Unit at 949-8797.