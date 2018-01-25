Detectives investigating Saturday’s murder of Omar Bailey are concerned about possible reprisal attacks after a picture of a suspect in the case was circulated on social media.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the crime but was released on police bail as investigations continue.

Officers said there was currently insufficient evidence to charge anyone with the crime and urged anyone with information to come forward. They condemned the “irresponsible” circulation of an image of the alleged suspect on social media and warned the public against making assumptions of his guilt based on that image or what they read online.

“Due to the images that have been circulated on social media, which were accompanied by comments and statements alleging the guilt of this individual, we are very concerned about the threat of reprisals against this individual,” said Superintendent Pete Lansdown. “We would like to remind the public that the presumption of innocence is given at all times and that any unlawful acts, regardless of motivation, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Mr. Bailey, a 28-year-old father of two, was shot and killed as he stood by his car in the parking lot of the Walton Centre shopping plaza on Eastern Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 800-8477 (TIPS).