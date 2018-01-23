Early breakthrough in murder investigation

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Omar Bailey in George Town Saturday night.

Mr. Bailey, a father of two, was shot multiple times as he stood by his car at a plaza on Eastern Avenue.

A George Town man was arrested on Monday by detectives investigating the crime. He was in police custody and had not been charged as of press time Tuesday.

Mr. Bailey was originally from Jamaica but had lived in Cayman for several years, working mostly in the construction trade.

His partner Margeorgia Williams described him as a good dad to their 1-month-old son and his 2-year-old daughter, as well as her children from another relationship.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown told the Compass on Monday that the shooting took place in a busy retail plaza, close to a barber shop, where people congregate to socialize.

He said police were confident that several people were around at the time of the offense and urged witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-8477 (TIPS).