‘Coconut Cowboy’ Dexter Bodden recovers from gunshot wound

He is still bandaged up and hurting, but Cayman’s “Coconut Cowboy” Dexter Bodden said Tuesday that he was ready to leave the hospital after being shot outside his home eight days ago.

“I’ve still got some soreness, and I have a graze from a bullet here [on the left wrist] that if it hadn’t just grazed me, I wouldn’t be able to play guitar,” Mr. Bodden said Tuesday afternoon as he prepared to check out of the surgical ward.

Mr. Bodden’s left wrist was still heavily wrapped, but he assured fans he would be back “on the road” soon, starting with a show at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

Mr. Bodden was initially listed in critical condition after he was shot the night of Jan. 16 outside his house on Avon Way, off Eastern Avenue.

According to police, a lone suspect approached Mr. Bodden’s vehicle just after he arrived home and fired into the car, with one bullet striking the victim in his lower torso.

After multiple surgeries on Jan. 16 and 17, doctors became more confident Mr. Bodden would pull through. By Tuesday afternoon, he was up and walking around the surgical ward at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

“The bullet went into my left side through the rib cage,” Mr. Bodden said, acknowledging how close to death he came. “I’m thankful for the doctors and the nurses. Those are my gods … were it not for them, I wouldn’t be here.”

Though thankful for surviving, Mr. Bodden said he is still “very, very angry” about the shooting incident and believes he knows who shot him.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police had not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting as of press time Tuesday.

Mr. Bodden is a well-known and respected musical talent both in Cayman and abroad. He played for more than two decades in the Nashville, Tennessee area, where he performed under the name “The Calypso Cowboy.” These days, he is known as the “Coconut Cowboy” and plays regular gigs around Cayman, including at Morritt’s Tortuga in East End and Da Station Bar in George Town.