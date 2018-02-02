Police have arrested a second person in connection with the murder last month of Omar Bailey in George Town.

A 23-year-old man, of George Town, was arrested on Wednesday and remained in police custody Friday, according to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Earlier, on Jan. 22, police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the killing and released him on police bail as there was insufficient evidence to file charges, police said at the time.

Mr. Bailey, a 28-year-old father of two, who was also known as Alanzo Navarro Bailey, was shot multiple times in a car park outside a barber shop at the Walton Centre on Eastern Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.