NEW: Child hit by police Taser probes at NS event

A child was struck by probes from a police Taser weapon Friday morning during a career fair event at the Edna Moyle Primary School on Grand Cayman.

According to a police report on the incident: “There was no electrical discharge of the Taser during this accident. The child was not ‘Tazed’.”

The RCIPS said the incident occurred during a demonstration of police equipment.

“The probes on a Taser were accidentally released, breaking the skin on a child at the demonstration.”

The child, whose age was not given, was treated at the school and did not require further medical treatment. The incident has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Unit for an internal investigation.

“The RCIPS apologizes for any alarm the accident caused to children and others participating in the event,” the police report noted.